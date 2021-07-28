Snapchat’s map now helps you keep track of where you’ve been

It will also generate personalized recommendations.
July 28th, 2021
Snapchat's map can now track where you've been and serve up recommendations.
Snap

Snapchat is updating its in-app map to help users keep track of places they’ve visited, and where they may want to go next. An update rolling out today adds a new “Places” section to the map, with educated sections for recommendations, locations you’ve visited and “favorites” to remember.

The idea is similar to Foursquare (the original check-in based iteration), except “checking in” in this case consists of tagging a specific location in a Snap. Places you’ve tagged are automatically saved in your “visited” tab, but you can also manually add establishments to your “favorites” list. Interestingly, Snap is also using the new feature to generate recommendations. The “popular” section of the map will surface a list of personalized suggestions based on places you’ve been and what’s popular in your area.

Though the Snap Map has been around for years the company has been working to make it more useful — and more visible — within the app. The company gave the feature more prominent placement in a redesign last year, and plans to add Map Layers, a feature that allows third-parties like Ticketmaster to incorporate events and other content directly into the map.

