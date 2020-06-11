Snapchat adds voice commands so you don't have to search for the right filter

One of Snapchat’s biggest strengths is its augmented reality platform. The company has credited the popularity of its lenses with helping drive much of the app’s recent growth and the company has a large and dedicated group of “lens creators” who create AR effects for the app.
Now those effects are going to be much easier to find and try out: Snapchat is introducing a new “voice scan” feature that allows users to search for new lenses with voice commands. With the new feature, users can say things like “hey Snapchat, turn my hair pink,” or “hey Snapchat, make me a potato,” and the app will automatically bring up a corresponding lens. Voice scan is beginning to roll out to the app now.