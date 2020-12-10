SoftBank has reportedly sold Boston Dynamics to Hyundai

Hyundai Motors is acquiring Boston Dynamics, according to The Korea Economic Daily. The publication says Softbank has agreed to sell the robot maker for 1 trillion won (US$917 million) and that the acquisition will be finalized at a board meeting today, December 10th. The companies have been discussing a sale since at least early November, based on a previous report by Bloomberg.

Boston Dynamics is known for its nightmare-inducing (or oddly adorable, depending on your perspective) robotic dog Spot, which it started selling in mid—2020 for $75,000. The four-legged robot can climb stairs, herd sheep and pull a rickshaw. Earlier this year, the machine also helped healthcare providers remotely triage patients suspected to have COVID-19 at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The company is also behind the humanoid robot Atlas that’s agile enough to do handstands and parkour.