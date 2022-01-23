PlatinumGames’ long-awaited shoot ’em up ‘Sol Cresta’ arrives February 22nd

PlatinumGames will release Sol Cresta on February 22nd, the studio announced this weekend. The developer had hoped to have the shmup ready by the end of 2021, but made the last-minute decision to delay it to give its development team more time for polish. With a new release date locked in, Platinum says fans will have the chance to pick up Sol Cresta on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $40.

