Some of our favorite Anker power banks are up to 30 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

A number of Anker power banks and chargers are on sale right now at Amazon. The sale includes 25 percent off the price of the 10,000mAh Qi2 MagGo Power Bank, which brings it down to $67.50 from $90. Just note that the deal only apples to the white model.

We named the portable charger the best MagSafe-enabled banks in our guide. It's Qi2-certified and brought an iPhone 15 from four percent to half full in around 45 minutes in our tests. It delivered a full charge plus an additional 70 percent before needing a refill. I also appreciated the display that shows the amount of charge the bank has left and the kickstand so you can watch something while you refuel.

The 552 USB-C Hub is also part of the sale and down to $30 after a big 57 percent discount. You can also save on Anker's Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank with the 100W Charging Base included. It's down to $164.50 from $235 and is another top pick in our buyer's guide to power banks.