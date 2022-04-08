Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Kate Green via Getty Images

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is scheduled for release in 2022

The first movie made $57 million on its first weekend in the US.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
39m ago
Comments
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Neal H. Moritz, Jim Carrey, Jeff Fowler and Ben Schwartz attends the "Sonic The Hedgehog" Gala Screening at Vue Westfield on January 30, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Kate Green via Getty Images

After an awkward development period that went from a CG re-do to a record-breaking debut, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a pleasant surprise. Now a sequel is not only officially in the works, it has a release date. While other film franchises are getting delayed, Paramount plans to release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8th, 2022.

The voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz tweeted about the new date, while director Jeff Fowler celebrated the game’s 29th anniversary by posting that “We've got exciting plans for you bud!.”

In this article: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, sonic the hedgehog, Sega, Paramount Pictures, Jeff Fowler, news, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

View
Facebook introduces new privacy settings for Messenger

Facebook introduces new privacy settings for Messenger

View
Intel's 7nm CPUs are delayed, won't arrive until at least 2022

Intel's 7nm CPUs are delayed, won't arrive until at least 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr