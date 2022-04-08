'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is scheduled for release in 2022

After an awkward development period that went from a CG re-do to a record-breaking debut, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a pleasant surprise. Now a sequel is not only officially in the works, it has a release date. While other film franchises are getting delayed, Paramount plans to release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8th, 2022.

The voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz tweeted about the new date, while director Jeff Fowler celebrated the game’s 29th anniversary by posting that “We've got exciting plans for you bud!.”