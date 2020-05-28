A 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie sequel is on the way

After the first trailer for Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog flick dropped, viewer reaction was so negative that it got delayed to change the main character’s CG look. But it debuted at #1 in the box office in February and eventually pulled in more than $300 million before its home release earlier this month, so of course Sega and Paramount are working on a sequel.

Variety broke the news of the follow-up, reporting that the same team is in place behind the scenes, with Josh Miller and Pat Casey again writing the script and Jeff Fowler returning as director. Fowler tweeted the article with a simple message: “ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!!”