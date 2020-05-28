Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Paramount

A 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie sequel is on the way

Sega and Paramount are bringing back the writers and director for round two.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Paramount

Sponsored Links

After the first trailer for Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog flick dropped, viewer reaction was so negative that it got delayed to change the main character’s CG look. But it debuted at #1 in the box office in February and eventually pulled in more than $300 million before its home release earlier this month, so of course Sega and Paramount are working on a sequel.

Variety broke the news of the follow-up, reporting that the same team is in place behind the scenes, with Josh Miller and Pat Casey again writing the script and Jeff Fowler returning as director. Fowler tweeted the article with a simple message: “ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!!”

The first movie, which Nick Summers called “neither special nor a cinematic train wreck,” owns the title of number one opening for a videogame movie with $58 million its first weekend. Whenever theaters are open again, the producers are obviously hoping lightning strikes twice, and that they don’t have to re-do all the CG this time.

In this article: videogame movie, live-action, sonic the hedgehog, Paramount Pictures, Jeff Fowler, Sega, news, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

View
Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr