Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Paramount

What's on TV this week: 'The Matrix,' 'Sonic' and 'Star Wars'

Also: 'Kim's Convenience,' 'Money Heist' and 'Onward'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Sonic the Hedgehog
Paramount

Sponsored Links

This week March finally comes to an end and with the arrival of April, Netflix is adding some new licensed content to its catalog. Not that I don’t like the originals — as long as they keep making more Ozark, I’ll keep subscribing — but this week, being able to binge through The Matrix movies, all six seasons of Community and then watching Mortal Kombat a few dozen times will be nice.

If you prefer something new, accelerated theater-to-home schedules have Sonic the Hedgehog and Onward ready for viewing this week, while the Star Wars saga is available in 4K on disc. DC’s Harley Quinn series is back for season two, and Netflix also has a new season of its international hit Money Heist. Finally, The Walking Dead will wrap up its latest season on Sunday night. Meanwhile, ESPN2 is airing stuff from the X Games vault tonight, and of course the NBA’s 2K tournament kicks off this weekend, along with esports football and racing action.

Blu-ray & Games

  • Sonic the Hedgehog (VOD)

  • Onward (VOD)

  • Bad Boys for Life (VOD)

  • Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  • Hella Star Wars 4K Blu-rays. Seriously, all of them.

  • Mr Robot Season 4.0

  • The Complex (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Treachery in Beatdown City (PC)

  • Resident Evil 3 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Hyperparasite (PS4)

  • Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Tuesday

  • Oprah Talks COVID-19, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • NBC News: Coronavirus Pandemic NBC, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • Miracle Workers (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Matrix Trilogy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Community (S1 - S6), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mortal Kombat, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Can’t Hardly Wait, Netflix, 3 AM

  • How to Fix a Drug Scandal (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Nailed It! (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sunderland 'til I Die (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kim's Convenience (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Challenge (season premiere), MTV, 3 AM

  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM

  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM

  • Garth and Trisha Live!, CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • David Blaine: The Magic Way, ABC, 10 PM

  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM

  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM

  • Twenties, BET, 10 PM

  • The Magicians (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers (spring premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Sol Levante (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM

  • Straight Forward (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM

  • Devs, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Hospital Playlist, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM

  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Siren (season premiere), Freeform, 9 PM

  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder (spring premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Broke (series premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • La Casa de Papel / Money Heist (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • La Casa de Papel: The Phenomenon, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Making the Cut, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Starbeam (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tales from the Loop (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Disney Insider, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Amazing Stories (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Vice Investigates, Hulu, 4 AM

  • Coffee & Kareem, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Future Man (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Invisible Life, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Harley Quinn (season premiere), DC Universe, 9 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Hawaii Five-0 (series finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • High Maintenance (season finale), HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mommy is a Murderer, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Part 1, HBO, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • ACM Presents: Our Country, CBS, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM

  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

  • World On Fire (Series premiere), PBS, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Unsung: Betty Wright, TV One, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, The Matrix, star wars, Kim's Convenience, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View
Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

View
Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

View
Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr