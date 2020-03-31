This week March finally comes to an end and with the arrival of April, Netflix is adding some new licensed content to its catalog. Not that I don’t like the originals — as long as they keep making more Ozark, I’ll keep subscribing — but this week, being able to binge through The Matrix movies, all six seasons of Community and then watching Mortal Kombat a few dozen times will be nice.

The Matrix was released 21 years ago today!



and at midnight tonight, The Matrix Trilogy will be available on Netflix US pic.twitter.com/ZfbSDyUJzO — Netflix US (@netflix) March 31, 2020

If you prefer something new, accelerated theater-to-home schedules have Sonic the Hedgehog and Onward ready for viewing this week, while the Star Wars saga is available in 4K on disc. DC’s Harley Quinn series is back for season two, and Netflix also has a new season of its international hit Money Heist. Finally, The Walking Dead will wrap up its latest season on Sunday night. Meanwhile, ESPN2 is airing stuff from the X Games vault tonight, and of course the NBA’s 2K tournament kicks off this weekend, along with esports football and racing action.