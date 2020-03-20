Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Paramount Pictures

'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie gets an early digital release on March 31st

Just a over a month after it was shown in theaters.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Paramount Pictures

You'll be able to watch Sonic the Hedgehog at home a lot earlier than you'd expect. The video game movie is getting a digital release on March 31st, just a bit over a month after it hit theaters and a month-and-a-half before it's available in physical format. Paramount didn't explain the reason behind its early release, but movie studios have been making their films available earlier than usual in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which is forcing people to stay home.

Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on most digital stores a few days before it was supposed to be out. It also made Frozen 2 available for streaming on Disney+ three months earlier than anticipated.

Paramount Pictures received a lot of flak when an early preview of the movie showed a version of the beloved hedgehog that didn't look anything like the Sonic fans are used to. It prompted the studio to push back its theater release in order redesign the character. The company's efforts were worth it in the end: the final result was so well-received, it broke the record for a video game movie opening. After its digital release in a few days, the film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 19th.

Coverage: Variety
