'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie gets an early digital release on March 31st

Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on most digital stores a few days before it was supposed to be out. It also made Frozen 2 available for streaming on Disney+ three months earlier than anticipated.

Paramount Pictures received a lot of flak when an early preview of the movie showed a version of the beloved hedgehog that didn't look anything like the Sonic fans are used to. It prompted the studio to push back its theater release in order redesign the character. The company's efforts were worth it in the end: the final result was so well-received, it broke the record for a video game movie opening. After its digital release in a few days, the film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 19th.