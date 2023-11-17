Sonos Black Friday deals discount the Era 100 smart speaker to $199

If you’re in the market for a premium smart speaker that sounds better than sub-$100 options, this Sonos Black Friday deal may be what you’re looking for. The company is taking $50 off the Sonos Era 100, which offers improved bass and clarity over its predecessor, the Sonos One. In addition, the company has notable discounts on the Sonos Ray soundbar and Sonos Roam portable speaker, letting you save on a variety of home audio products thanks to early Black Friday sales.

Usually $250, the Sonos Era 100 is one of Engadget’s picks for the best smart speakers in 2023. Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham gave the device a review score of 88, writing, “The $250 Era 100 is a complete redesign, inside and out, and the end result is a worthy upgrade and a very versatile speaker.”

The Sonos Era 100’s audio is a cut above budget choices like the Echo Dot and Nest Mini, and it gives you the option of Alexa or the Sonos assistant for voice control. If you pick up two speakers, you can turn them into a stereo pair that fills your room with rich, immersive audio. The WiFi-connected speakers even have Bluetooth as a secondary option.

If you’re looking for a soundbar this holiday season, the Sonos Ray may also be of interest. Engadget found it to have a solid balance of price and performance with its clear dialogue, rumbling bass and solid stereo presence. Usually $279, Sonos’ Black Friday deal brings the soundbar down to $223, making it a much more attractive buy for enhancing your TV’s audio.

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Meanwhile, the Sonos Roam lets you take your music with you. Sitting at over six and a half inches tall and weighing less than a pound, its sound quality transcends the simple Bluetooth speakers it could easily be mistaken for. Holding down a button is all it takes to switch from its standard WiFi to Bluetooth when taking the little sound machine to a party or outdoor excursion. Speaking of the latter, the speaker is rated IP67, meaning it can withstand sitting in three feet of water for 30 minutes. When reviewing it for Engadget, Ingraham stuck it in a bucket of water and tossed it across the room; it kept playing without skipping a beat. The speaker even adjusts its audio depending on whether it’s sitting upright or horizontally.

Sonos’ sale runs from today through November 27 (Cyber Monday).

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.