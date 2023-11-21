Sonos' long-rumored headphones will reportedly arrive by April 2024

Sonos is planning to enter new markets over the next couple of years. The company, which currently makes smart speakers and soundbars, is gearing up to launch high-end, over-the-ear headphones, smaller in-ear wireless earbuds and a streaming box for TVs, according to a Bloomberg report. The new headphones would directly compete with Apple’s AirPods Max and AirPods, as well as devices from Sony and Bose, while the streaming box would compete with the Apple TV and devices from Roku and Amazon.

Sonos reportedly plans to charge more than $400 for the over-the-ear headphones — around the same as Sony's $400 highly-regarded WH-1000MX5, but cheaper than Apple' $549 AirPods Max. Its streaming box will reportedly cost between $150 and $200 — significantly higher than Apple, Amazon and Roku’s devices.

The company, best known for high-end smart speakers, has been trying to develop headphones since 2019. Its new products are an attempt to revive sales, which have slumped this year. On an earnings call earlier this month, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that he expects brand new products to account for a “large portion” of the company’s revenue by the second half of 2024.

Sonos plans to release the over-the-ear headphones by April next year. Bloomberg reports that they will come in black and white color options, sync with other Sonos speakers, and also let people use their voice to navigate between songs. Sonos is also working on software to let people control all Sonos equipment in their house from their phones when they are away.

The streaming box will reportedly be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025. It will run an Android-based operating system and run streaming apps, similar to how existing streaming boxes work. Sonos is currently in talks with Netflix and companies offering live television to support its device.

In addition to headphones and a streaming box, Sonos is also working on updated versions of current home theater equipment, including a new subwoofer, a second-generation Roam speaker, a new version of its high-end Arc soundbar, and a more expensive Era 100 speaker with an ethernet port that Bloomberg says is aimed at businesses. The updated Arc might cost $,1200, a major price bump compared to the current model that retails for $900. It isn't clear how much the Era 100, the Roam and the subwoofer will cost.