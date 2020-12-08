Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sonos

Sonos adds support for twin Sub setups

More Subs, more bass.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
47m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sonos Sub
Sonos

Do you know what’s better than a Sonos Sub? Two Subs. Today, the speaker manufacturer has confirmed that Sonos fans will soon be able to use dual Subs in their home theater setup. For this to work, though, you’ll need some specific hardware and software. At least one of the Subs will need to be a Gen 3 model, the company explained in a press release, because of its increased processing power. Unsurprisingly, they’ll need to be paired with another Sonos Speaker — the center piece of your audio setup — such as an Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase or Amp. You’ll also need the S2 app, which was introduced in June, and an update that will roll out sometime today.

Phew. If you can meet these requirements, you’ll theoretically be rewarded with double bass in your home. That could prove useful if you’re not comfortable with visiting the theater just yet (a perfectly understandable position) and want to recreate the ‘big screen experience’ at home. The big question, though, is what you would choose to watch first with such a setup? I’m veering towards Tenet (sorry, Christopher Nolan) on HBO Max.

In slightly less expensive news, Sonos is bringing back the Union LA Edition of its Sonos One SL speaker. It was announced almost a year ago and very few were made in the original run. If you want the special edition of the speaker, which features a Harlem Toile design by Sheila Bridges, it can be picked up for $249 at sheilabridges.com and unionlosangeles.com.

In this article: Sonos, Sub, AV, home cinema, surround sound, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple unveils AirPods Max, its first over-hear noise-cancelling headphones

Apple unveils AirPods Max, its first over-hear noise-cancelling headphones

View
SpaceX Starlink wins $885 million from the FCC to serve rural areas

SpaceX Starlink wins $885 million from the FCC to serve rural areas

View
YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

View
Bitcoin exchange founder sentenced to prison for money laundering

Bitcoin exchange founder sentenced to prison for money laundering

View
Anova's Precision smart oven is good at both baking and sous vide

Anova's Precision smart oven is good at both baking and sous vide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr