Sonos adds support for twin Sub setups

Do you know what’s better than a Sonos Sub? Two Subs. Today, the speaker manufacturer has confirmed that Sonos fans will soon be able to use dual Subs in their home theater setup. For this to work, though, you’ll need some specific hardware and software. At least one of the Subs will need to be a Gen 3 model, the company explained in a press release, because of its increased processing power. Unsurprisingly, they’ll need to be paired with another Sonos Speaker — the center piece of your audio setup — such as an Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase or Amp. You’ll also need the S2 app, which was introduced in June, and an update that will roll out sometime today.

Phew. If you can meet these requirements, you’ll theoretically be rewarded with double bass in your home. That could prove useful if you’re not comfortable with visiting the theater just yet (a perfectly understandable position) and want to recreate the ‘big screen experience’ at home. The big question, though, is what you would choose to watch first with such a setup? I’m veering towards Tenet (sorry, Christopher Nolan) on HBO Max.