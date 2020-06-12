Surprise, Christopher Nolan hates the Warner Bros. HBO Max strategy

In a statement sent to the Hollywood Reporter he held back even less, saying that the decision made “no economic sense” and that big stars “went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

He’s just one name on the list of those upset by the move, with Variety reporting that Legendary Entertainment — which co-financed Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong — may sue Warner Bros. over the move. The New York Times has more details on the complicating factors of this move, as everyone wonders how the HBO Max release will affect how much money they can make. While the studio apparently negotiated an extra payout for the director and star of Wonder Woman 1984, many of the people and companies impacted on the 2021 slate found out about the decision only minutes before it was announced, if they were notified at all.

According to both outlets, Netflix offered to buy Godzilla vs. Kong for as much as $250 million but Warner Bros. prevented the deal. The New York Times reports the HBO Max arrangement will pay Warner Bros. a licensing fee for the rights to stream each movie for 31 days, with a floor of either $10 million or 25 percent of the film’s net production costs