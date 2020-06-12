Surprise, Christopher Nolan hates the Warner Bros. HBO Max strategy

Christopher Nolan has been vocal about his distaste for releasing movies in theaters and online at the same time for many years, including a 2017 interview when he called Netflix’s attempt “untenable” before later apologizing. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s just as ticked off by the new Warner Bros. plan to release all of its 2021 movies in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, and he’s far from the only one in Hollywood feeling that way.
With Tenet due to make its video on-demand debut December 15th after a pandemic-limited theatrical run netted an estimated $57 million in the US and Canada ($359 million worldwide), the writer/director/producer called the news “A real bait and switch.” He objected to the 17 films scheduled for month-long availability on HBO Max becoming a “loss leader” to build up the streaming service.