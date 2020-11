While it eventually made its way to theaters in August, Tenet’s road to the silver screen was anything but easy. Following multiple setbacks, Warner Bros. indefinitely delayed the movie’s release in July. At each stage, it didn’t seem like a straight-to-home release was an option for Warner Bros. or director Christopher Nolan.

With a domestic gross of $53.8 million, it also didn’t turn out the jolt movie theaters in the US needed. Although a lot of that likely has to do with how different states handled lockdown measures. In cities like New York and Los Angeles, the movie has still yet to open in theaters. What’s clear is that most people are still wary about going to see a movie at their local theater and that’s had a profound effect on the industry.