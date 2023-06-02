Sonos speakers and soundbars are up to 25 percent off in rare sale The Arc soundbar is down to $719.

This is a good moment to buy into a smart speaker ecosystem. Sonos is holding a Father's Day sale that cuts up to 25 percent off the price of recent speakers and soundbars. Most notably, the high-end Arc soundbar is down to $719, or nearly $180 off. That could make it particularly appealing if you want to roll the savings into another smart speaker. The sale ends June 18th, or while supplies last.

Sonos Arc Sonos' high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar is down to a surprisingly low price. $719 at Sonos

The sale also drops the prices of the portable Move speaker to $299, and the mid-tier Beam soundbar to $399 — both $100 discounts. The Roam, meanwhile, is down to $134 (about $45 off). The savings also stack up with bundles, some of which include Sonos' new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.

The Arc is one of our top premium soundbar picks for good reason. It delivers exceptional sound quality, including immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and its integration with the Sonos ecosystem makes it ideal if you want multiroom audio or a smart speaker with access to a wide range of services. The only real catch is that expansion can quickly get expensive, especially if you want spatial audio using the Era 300.

The Roam, meanwhile, is our favorite portable speaker. It sounds superb for the money, and it's very portable while offering the benefits of Sonos' system. It's not Sonos' loudest portable option (that's the Move), and the 10-hour battery life isn't stellar compared to some of the competition. At this price, though, it's a good pick for a picnic or a small backyard gathering.

