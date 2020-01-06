Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Sony's 55-inch A8H OLED smart TV is $400 off right now

It's the first good deal we've seen on this model, which debuted at CES.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
13m ago
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony A8H Bravia OLED TV
Sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

OLED TVs, as expensive as they can be, are a favorite among display aficionados. Both Sony and LG announced new OLED TVs earlier this year at CES and now there’s actually a decent sale on one of them. The Sony 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV is $400 off right now at a bunch of retailers, which brings its price down to $1,499.

Buy Sony A8H OLED TV at Amazon - $1,499 Buy Sony A8H OLED TV at Best Buy - $1,499 Buy Sony A8H OLED TV at B&H Photo - $1,499

It goes without saying that OLED TVs are worth the money if you care about color quality and getting the blackest blacks possible. It’s also an Android TV, so it has built-in Google Cast and support for voice assistants including the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

But since this is a Sony smart TV, it has features that go beyond the standard HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. The 4K A8H model has Sony's X-Motion Clarity technology, which should reduce blur and improve the picture quality of fast-moving images, in addition to Ambient Optimization, which fine-tunes the picture and sound to suit your viewing space. There’s also a new Acoustic Audio Calibration feature that is designed to deliver the “full sound potential” of the TV during the setup process.

All of that is to say you’re getting the latest TV tech in this 55-inch TV on top of the inherent quality that OLED brings. The biggest downside to this TV is that it doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, so it will not support the FreeSync/G-Sync capabilities than other gaming-friendly TVs do.

This is one of those rare occasions in which a current-gen TV goes on sale for a price that’s actually worth considering. While $1,499 is still a lot of money to spend on a TV, this sale actually puts the A8H model in a similar price range as LG’s 2020 OLED TVs. It’s also a solid deal consider the quality of the panel and all of the new technology that comes built in.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Sony, OLED, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

View
Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View
Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr