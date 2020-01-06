Sony's 55-inch A8H OLED smart TV is $400 off right now

It goes without saying that OLED TVs are worth the money if you care about color quality and getting the blackest blacks possible. It’s also an Android TV, so it has built-in Google Cast and support for voice assistants including the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

But since this is a Sony smart TV, it has features that go beyond the standard HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. The 4K A8H model has Sony's X-Motion Clarity technology, which should reduce blur and improve the picture quality of fast-moving images, in addition to Ambient Optimization, which fine-tunes the picture and sound to suit your viewing space. There’s also a new Acoustic Audio Calibration feature that is designed to deliver the “full sound potential” of the TV during the setup process.

All of that is to say you’re getting the latest TV tech in this 55-inch TV on top of the inherent quality that OLED brings. The biggest downside to this TV is that it doesn’t support HDMI 2.1, so it will not support the FreeSync/G-Sync capabilities than other gaming-friendly TVs do.

This is one of those rare occasions in which a current-gen TV goes on sale for a price that’s actually worth considering. While $1,499 is still a lot of money to spend on a TV, this sale actually puts the A8H model in a similar price range as LG’s 2020 OLED TVs. It’s also a solid deal consider the quality of the panel and all of the new technology that comes built in.

