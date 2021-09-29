Sony's latest big sale includes deals on 'Returnal' and 'The Last of Us Part II'

Sony's latest big PlayStation sale is underway with discounts on hundreds of games. As the name of the Blockbuster Games sale suggests, you'll be able to save on a ton of major PS4 and PS5 titles. The sale runs until October 13th.

Some Sony exclusives are on the list, including Returnal (which is down from $70 to $49.69), Sackboy: A Big Adventure ($34.79, usually $60), The Last Of Us Part II ($26, saving you $14) and God of War ($10, half off). The deluxe edition of Days Gone ($30) is actually less expensive than the $40 regular version at the minute.

Third-party titles on sale include Cyberpunk 2077 ($33.49, usually $50), Mortal Kombat 11 (down from $50 to $12.49) and Outriders ($36, typically $60). A bunch of Call of Duty and Assassin's Creed games are included as well. Among them are 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (half off at $30) and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is down 25 percent to $45.

If you didn't pick up Star Wars: Squadrons when it was in the PlayStation Plus library a while back, you can buy it now for $16 (usually $40). Star Wars: Battlefront II, meanwhile, is 70 percent off at $6.

In some cases, you'll save more if you're a PlayStation Plus member. Speaking of which, Sony has announced the next batch of games subscribers can snag at no extra cost. New tactical shooter Hell Let Loose (PS5), Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 (both PS4) will be available to claim starting on October 5th. Until then, you can add Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat! and Hitman 2 to your library.