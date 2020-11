Earning a best alternative spot in our buyer’s guide, these headphones cost $198 at the beginning of 2020. While they lack a bit of base, they have very good sound quality with decent range and clarity. The ANC uses Sony’s dual-noise sensor tech that can automatically adjust cancellation based on the level of ambient noise. If you need to hear what’s going on, they even have an ambient sound option. That feature allows you to hear things like traffic and waiters without having to pause your music of take them off.

They have long battery life that can take you an incredible 35 hours between charges, ideal for long flights (when that becomes a thing again). Better still, the WH-CH710N uses quick-charging tech that can give you an hour of extra listening time for every ten minutes of charge. If you prefer to have cans over buds and can’t afford Sony’s WH-1000XM4, the WH-CH710N is a great budget option and is particularly irresistible at $88.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.