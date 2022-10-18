Sony's DualSense Edge PS5 controller will arrive on January 26th

Sony has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on its premium DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5 , but be prepared to shell out a pretty penny for it. The $200 peripheral will be available on January 26th in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Pre-orders will open on PlayStation Direct on October 25th.

The DualSense Edge is "built with high performance and personalization in mind," Sony says . You can swap out the standard thumbstick caps, for instance, and use the included high dome caps or low dome caps instead. Replaceable stick modules will be sold separately for $20. For the back buttons, you can opt for half-dome or lever versions, both of which are included with the controller.

You'll be able to adjust the thumbstick sensitivity to your liking and remap the controls (including the back buttons) as you wish. Trigger stops and dead zones are adjustable as well. Those could come in handy if you play games that demand twitch reactions, since you'll be able to reduce the travel distance.

There's the option to save these settings to unique profiles you can switch between by using shortcuts. You can adjust audio levels via shortcuts too. What's more, the controller comes with a braided USB-C charging cable that you can lock into place.