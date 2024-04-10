Sony is bringing another game to the PS Plus Catalog on its release day

Sony has revealed the latest batch of games that are coming to the PS Plus Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers. This time around, there are three titles that will hit the service on the same day they debut on PlayStation. It had already been announced that the terrific Dave the Diver (April 16) and Tales of Kenzera: Zau (April 23) will hit the subscription service when they make their bow on PlayStation consoles. Now it has emerged Animal Well will join them on May 9.

This sidescrolling platformer is the first game from YouTuber Dunkey's publishing label, Bigmode. Solo developer Billy Basso spent seven years making the eye-catching Animal Well, which is said to be packed with secrets for players to discover. Along with PS5, Animal Well is coming to Switch and PC.

There haven't been too many games that have arrived on PS Plus on their release day, but the strategy can prove successful. Humanity, Stray, Teardown and Tchia, all of which are excellent, debuted on the subscription service. Going further back, so too did Rocket League and Fall Guys and those games were enormous hits, though they had the advantage of being multiplayer titles. On the other side of the platform divide, Palworld (aka the Pokémon with guns game) became a viral smash this year, thanks in part to it hitting Game Pass on its release day.

The other titles that are coming to the PS Plus Catalog on April 16 are multiplayer party game Oddballers (PS4), Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5), The Crew 2 (PS4), Indian mythology-inspired action-adventure Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, PS5), Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4), Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5), Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5), Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4), Miasma Chronicles (PS5) and Stray Blade (PS5).

Those with a PS Plus Premium subscription will be able to check out a few extra games through the Classics collection. The original PlayStation versions of Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire and MediEvil will hit the catalog next week.