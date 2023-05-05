Sony is shutting down PixelOpus, the studio behind ‘Concrete Genie’

PixelOpus, a small in-house studio within PlayStation Studios, is closing down next month. In a statement to Engadget, a PlayStation representative confirmed, “PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short and long-term strategic objectives. As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2.” Earlier today, the studio tweeted that its “adventure has come to an end.” The developer of imaginative passion projects Concrete Genie and Entwined, PixelOpus had reportedly been working on a new PS5 game with Sony Pictures Animation.

The Santa Mateo-based studio was founded in 2014 under the Sony Interactive Entertainment umbrella in response to the surprise success of indie studio thatgamecompany’s Journey on the PS3. PixelOpus’ two games strived for the same kinds of original ideas: Entwined was a dual-stick rhythm game with a distinct art style about a blue bird and orange fish soaring through the cosmos, while Concrete Genie is a story about using street art to stand up to bullying. Engadget’s Andrew Tarantola found the latter a “surprisingly pleasant and laid-back experience.”

Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart.

We are so grateful! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rQO2Cgvhnq — PixelOpus (@Pixelopus) May 5, 2023

Sadly, it’s often the experimental studios with outside-the-box ideas that are first on the chopping block when mega-corporation parent companies look to cut costs. Although PixelOpus will soon be gone, the original and stylistic Concrete Genie remains available on the PlayStation Store for $30.