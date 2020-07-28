Sony will reveal its long-awaited A7s III on July 28th

Sony's A7s II has been capturing mesmerizing low-light photos and videos ever since it was released in 2015, but five years is a long time to wait for a sequel. (That is, unless you're a Star Wars fan.) That wait is thankfully nearing its end, though: Sony tweeted a not-so-cryptic teaser earlier today all but confirming that the A7s III would make its official debut at 10AM Eastern on July 28th.



The news wasn't all that surprising to fans and industry watchers -- the company confirmed the camera's existence and summer launch in an interview with DPReview at the end of June. At the time, Kenji Tanaka, Senior General Manager of Sony’s Digital Imaging Group, told the publication that the company had embarked on a "complete redesign of the whole system, including the image sensor." Unfortunately, Tanaka's conversation was a little light on the technical detail.



In the meantime, Sony Alpha Rumors has been dutifully chronicling new spces and features passed along by sources who claim to have been the camera's early testers. If those claims hold true, the A7s III will pack a new 12-megapixel sensor (not a 15-megapixel sensor as earlier reports suggested), 15 stops of dynamic range, a super high resolution electronic viewfinder, and a new cooling system that should prevent overheating and obviate the need for video recording limits altogether. That last bit is especially crucial as the A7s II quickly become a fan-favorite of filmmakers and YouTube alike.



While we're on the subject of shooting footage, the A7s III is said to shoot 4K at speeds as high as 120fps, and is reportedly capable of 10-bit 4:2:2 recording. For low-light shooters, the Mk. III is expected to keep the same 409,600 max ISO for video found in the older model. And if you're more of a vlogger, Sony's new Alpha cam is expected to pack the same articulated LCD screen found in the company's recent ZV-1. In other words, the A7s III was designed to serve a very specific purpose, but there's still a little something there for everyone. At least, that's what it sounds like right now -- we'll have to wait a week and a half to be sure.

