Latest in Gear

Image credit: josefkubes via Getty Images

Sony and Microsoft team up on AI-powered cameras

They're embedding Microsoft Azure’s AI capabilities into Sony’s IMX500 image sensor.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
7m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: Sony company logo on headquarters building on May 17, 2017 in Prague, Czech republic. Sony chief executive outlines long-term profit strategy after closing in on its highest profit in two decades.
josefkubes via Getty Images

Sony and Microsoft are working on AI-powered cameras together. The two tech giants have announced that they’re embedding Microsoft Azure’s AI capabilities into Sony’s new image sensor, the IMX500, which comes with an onboard AI chip that processes information in real time. The chip could give cameras the power to count the number of people entering a store, for instance, or track item stock on shelves.

Sony will also build a companion app for the IMX500 that’s powered by Azure IoT. It will be designed to give customers access to video analytics capabilities and simplify their workflows.As you can guess, the companies’ AI-powered camera solution is meant for enterprise customers, in particular. They’re targeting both hardware manufacturers looking to add AI cameras to their offerings and independent software vendors specializing in computer vision and video analytics.

In a statement, Sony exec Terushi Shimizu explained the companies’ belief that “by linking Sony’s innovative imaging and sensing technology with Microsoft’s excellent cloud AI services, [they] will deliver a powerful and convenient platform to the smart camera market.”

This isn’t the first time the two tech giants have teamed up on an artificial intelligence project. Back in 2019, they joined forces to build cloud solutions for gaming and content streaming. Sony said it’ll even start using Microsoft’s data centers for its existing game and streaming platforms.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

View
Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

View
Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

View
Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr