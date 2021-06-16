Sony Music buys UK podcast network Somethin’ Else

Another intendent network sells to a large player.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.16.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 16th, 2021
In this article: Spotify, news, Sony Music, podcast, entertainment, podcasts, av, Apple
Somthin' Else
Somethin' Else

Sony’s Music Entertainment division has acquired independent UK podcast network Somethin’ Else, the company announced on Wednesday. Sony didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the Somethin’ Else management team, including founder Jez Nelson, will help the company expand its global podcast footprint.

Prior to today’s announcement, the network was best known for producing shows like The Sun King and Power: The Maxwells. Outside of Wondrey, which Amazon announced it was buying up at the end of last year, Somethin’ Else was one one of a few large networks still operating independently.

Over the last year, the space has rapidly consolidated to the point where it’s not just large tech companies like Spotify buying up networks. In April, DraftKings spent $50 million to sign a multi-year distribution deal with The Dan Le Batard Show. That same month, Roman Mars, the host and creator of 99% Invisible, sold his company to SiriusXM.

