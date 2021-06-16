Sony Music buys UK podcast network Somethin’ Else

Sony’s Music Entertainment division has acquired independent UK podcast network Somethin’ Else, the company . Sony didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the Somethin’ Else management team, including founder Jez Nelson, will help the company expand its global podcast footprint.
Prior to today’s announcement, the network was best known for producing shows like and . Outside of Wondrey, which Amazon announced it was buying up at the , Somethin’ Else was one one of a few large networks still operating independently.
Over the last year, the space has rapidly consolidated to the point where it’s not just large tech companies like Spotify . In April, DraftKings to sign a multi-year distribution deal with The Dan Le Batard Show. That same month, Roman Mars, the host and creator of 99% Invisible, sold his company to .