Sony Music buys UK podcast network Somethin’ Else

Sony’s Music Entertainment division has acquired independent UK podcast network Somethin’ Else, the company announced on Wednesday . Sony didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the Somethin’ Else management team, including founder Jez Nelson, will help the company expand its global podcast footprint.

Prior to today’s announcement, the network was best known for producing shows like The Sun King and Power: The Maxwells . Outside of Wondrey, which Amazon announced it was buying up at the end of last year , Somethin’ Else was one one of a few large networks still operating independently.