Sony may create PlayStation Plus game trials on behalf of developers

It emerged in a report this week that Sony appears to be asking developers to create time-limited trials for certain games for the new PlayStation Plus Premium service . It was initially unclear how much support Sony would offer studios for this purpose, but, according to Ethan Gach of Kotaku , the PlayStation Store team will actually set up the trials on behalf of developers.

Source tells me PlayStation Store team will create the 2 hour timed trials for developers, so it shouldn't be extra work, though I've heard concerns from others about Sony monetizing a perk and not sharing that revenue with studios https://t.co/0fYZZSVQxq — AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) April 27, 2022

This would put less strain on studios and prevent them from having to dedicate precious resources to create trials. However, Gach said some developers expressed worry that Sony will not share revenue related to game trials with them. Engadget has contacted Sony Interactive Entertainment for clarification.