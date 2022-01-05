Sony reveals more details about PlayStation VR2 and Sense controllers

Sony has revealed some pertinent details about its next-gen virtual reality headset at CES 2022, starting by confirming its name: PlayStation VR2. The new headset will be compatible with the PS5 and with the new VR2 Sense controllers. It has a display resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixel per eye, has a 110-degree field of view, is capable of 90 to 120Hz frame rates and supports 4K HDR.

The PS VR2 features inside-out tracking, which means it has multiple embedded cameras to track the movements of your head and controllers. Sony has also introduced a new sensory feature for the device called "headset feedback" that can make games and experiences even more immersive. Headset feedback uses a built-in motor with vibrations to simulate in-game events — it can, for instance, mimic the feel of a character's elevated pulse rate while they're hiding from a threat or the feel of objects passing close to a character's head.

3D audio and eye tracking are a couple of other features that create immersion. The headset can detect the motion of your eyes, allowing you to interact with the game environment like you'd interact with the real world. As for the PS VR2 Sense controllers, they'll have key features from the DualSense controllers, particularly haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. While Sony has yet to reveal the headset's availability, the company announced one of the first games arriving on the platform. Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR experience in the Horizon universe, is apparently being built for the PS VR2 and will be an exclusive title for the platform.

