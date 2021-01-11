Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Naturally, the company's new Airpeak drone filmed the car's adventures in Austria.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony Vision-S
Sony

Partway through last year, Sony’s Vision-S electric vehicle went from a mere prototype to something the company said it wanted to bring closer to reality. In July, Sony announced it planned to start testing the vehicle on public roads by the end of 2020. True to its word, it did just that. While it didn’t provide a substantive update on the EV at its CES 2021 keynote, Sony says it started testing the EV in Europe in December and shared a clip of the car driving on picturesque Austrian roads — the company’s recently announced Airpeak drone also makes an appearance in the video.

When Sony first unveiled the S-Vision at CES 2020, it said it created to showcase its technology to companies in the automotive industry. The prototype we saw at the trade show featured two 200kW engines and had the ability to accelerate to 62 MPH in 4.8 seconds. At the time, Sony said the car also had Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, but that it planned to make it more autonomous in the future.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, Sony, vision-s, ev, Electric vehicle, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

View
A 'virtual human' presented some of LG's CES event

A 'virtual human' presented some of LG's CES event

View
OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr