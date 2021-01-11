Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Partway through last year, Sony’s Vision-S electric vehicle went from a mere prototype to something the company said it wanted to bring closer to reality. In July, Sony announced it planned to start testing the vehicle on public roads by the end of 2020. True to its word, it did just that. While it didn’t provide a substantive update on the EV at its CES 2021 keynote, Sony says it started testing the EV in Europe in December and shared a clip of the car driving on picturesque Austrian roads — the company’s recently announced Airpeak drone also makes an appearance in the video.

When Sony first unveiled the S-Vision at CES 2020, it said it created to showcase its technology to companies in the automotive industry. The prototype we saw at the trade show featured two 200kW engines and had the ability to accelerate to 62 MPH in 4.8 seconds. At the time, Sony said the car also had Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, but that it planned to make it more autonomous in the future.