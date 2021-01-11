Sony shows off its Airpeak filmmaking drone for the first time

Just two months after announcing the Airpeak in a vague press release and equally mysterious video, Sony has shown off its new drone in a virtual CES 2021 presentation. The Airpeak supports Sony’s Alpha series of mirrorless cameras and uses AI to keep images steady as it flies through the sky.

Sony’s drone is designed for “adventurous creators,” according to company president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. It has four rotors, two landing arms that lift with takeoff, and it all looks mighty sleek in action.