Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube. Unfortunately for Sony, the clip is now on Reddit, where we found it thanks to an Engadget reader. Adding to yesterday's already comprehensive leak, the video provides some additional details on the earbuds.

Sony says in the clip the WF-1000XM4 feature newly designed drivers that improve sound quality. Complimenting those are the company's LDAC Bluetooth codec and DSEE Extreme upsampling technology, which Sony claims makes compressed audio files sound livelier. Like the WH-1000XM4, they also support 360 Reality Audio and carry Hi-Res Audio certification. One feature the video highlights that previous leaks didn't mention is that the earbuds include Sony's Speak-to-Chat mode. It's a feature that will mute any audio you're listening to when they detect that you're talking to someone.

The clip also corroborates many of the headline features that WinFuture mentioned in yesterday's leak. It highlights both IPX4-certified water resistance and Qi wireless charging. It also says you'll get up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge when using ANC and 12 hours when you turn off the feature. With the included charging case, it's possible to get 36 hours of playtime total. The clip adds you can get 60 minutes of battery life after five minutes of charging.

The video doesn't say anything about pricing or availability. On Thursday, WinFuture said the WF-1000XM4 would cost €279.90 in Europe. Sony sold the WF-1000XM3 for $230 at release.