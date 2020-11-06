Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones drop to $278

Now's your chance to grab them if you miss the last sale.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Billy Steele / Engadget
Sony upped the ante with its latest WH-1000XM4 active-noise cancelling headphones, but as to be expected, they come at a premium price tag of $350. But now you can get them for $278, which is $72 off their normal price, during an early Black Friday sale at Amazon and a few other retailers.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Target - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Adorama - $278

They were featured at this price in last week’s early Black Friday sale at Best Buy, but the price quickly went up after the sale ended. It’s unclear how long this sale will last, but at least at Target, the deal will last until this Sunday, November 8 (or until they’re sold out). Adorama is also matching this sale price and it includes a 20,000mAh Energizer battery pack in the sale price.

Sony’s previous WH-1000XM3s were our favorite wireless headphones with active noise-cancellation and the company only added to those when making the XM4s. The design is mostly the same, but a few tweaks give the XM4s a slightly more expensive look and they’re even more comfortable, too. The ANC power is great and Sony’s custom ANC feature will adjust the amount of noise-cancellation based on your environment if you allow it to do so. Sound quality remains excellent out of the box and you can set custom EQ and Clear Bass settings if you prefer to adjust it to your liking.

But arguably the most useful new feature in the XM4s is their ability to connect to two devices at once. That means you can have them connected to your phone and laptop and switch between them seamless depending on what you need to listen to. The XM4s also have a new “Speak-to-Chat” feature that will automatically pause playback when you’re speaking, so you don’t have to struggle to hear those around you went a conversation begins.

While these are expensive headphones (even at this all-time-low price), you certainly get what you pay for with the XM4s. Now’s a good opportunity to grab them while they’re $72 less than normal, either for yourself or for someone on your list.

