Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $278, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can pick up everything from headphones to video games to smartwatches on sale this week. Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones are $72 off and down to $278, while the Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $50 off at Amazon. Nintendo celebrated Mar10 Day this week by discounting a bunch of Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3 and others. Plus, you can still get a handful of Fire TV devices for less right now, including the Fire TV Cube, which is down to a record low of $70. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Engadget

Our current favorite pair of ANC headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 right now. That's $72 off their usual price and close to an all-time low. They earned a score of 94 from us for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

'Mar10 Day' Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo

Nintendo's annual 'Mar10 Day' celebration of the happy little plumber has knocked up to 83 percent off Switch games. Titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Yoshi's Crafted World are all 33 percent off and down to $40, while you can snag Mario + Rabbits Kingdom Battle for only $10 at Nintendo's eShop.

Apple Watch Series 7

Certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $349, or $50 off their normal price. Apple's latest flagship smartwatch earned a score of 90 from us for its slightly larger display, faster charging and handy watchOS8 features.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo

Both the Mario and Luigi sets of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are 40 percent off and down to $60 on Amazon. These toys work with the Nintendo Switch and let you build your own raceway in your home.

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Amazon Fire TV 4K

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to only $30, which is 40 percent off its usual rate. It's a handy streaming device to get if you don't want to spend a ton of money but want a device that supports 4K content with Dolby Vision and HDR, and that comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee/Engadget

The Fire TV Cube is back down to a record low of $70, or 42 percent off its normal price. We gave it a score of 84 when it came out for its 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and hands-free Alexa controls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE

Samsung

The 44mm LTE version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to a record low of $225, making it cheaper than its WiFi-only counterparts. We consider this smartwatch to be the best available right now for Android users and it earned a score of 85 from us for its bright, crisp display, comprehensive health tracking features and improved third-party app support.

Google Nest WiFi

Daniel Cooper/Engadget

A two-pack of the Google Nest WiFi system is on sale for $189 across the web. That's only $10 more than the pack was during the holiday shopping season last year, so this is a solid sale. We gave the mesh WiFi system a score of 84 for its minimalist design, simple installation process and built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB)

Samsung's 980 Pro internal drive in 2TB is 35 percent off and down to $280 — a great price for a powerful SSD that works with the PS5 (provided you have a heatsink). It has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, advanced thermal controls and works with Samsung's Magician Software, which lets you check its health and optimize settings as you'd like.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone is $270 off and down to $799 right now. We gave the handset a score of 88 for its fantastic display, great performance and much-improved main camera.

New tech deals

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are 20 percent off and down to $120. We gave these true wireless earbuds a score of 84 for their tiny, comfortable design, good sound quality and quick-pairing on both Android and iOS.

Apple AirTags

Woot has Apple's AirTags for up to 7 percent off right now: you can get a single pack for $27 or a four-pack for $95. These accessories provide a handy way to keep track of your belongings using Apple's Find My network. Just make sure you pick up a case or holder if you plan on attaching the AirTag to your keys or bag.

55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Sony's 55-inch Bravia XR OLED set is $600 off right now, bringing it down to $2,200. In addition to deep blacks and the improved contrast that comes with OLED TVs, this set also supports XR Motion Clarity, HDMI 2.1, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Alexa voice commands.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra's Elite 7 Pro earbuds are on sale for $180, which is $20 off their normal price. These buds have 6mm custom speakers and MultiSensor Voice technology to improve call quality, plus an eight-hour battery life and a charging case that gives you up to 30 hours of usage.

UK deals

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch, the Sense, is down to £189 right now. That's not a record low, but it's still 37 percent off its usual rate. We gave it a score of 82 for its comprehensive health tracking features and big, bold display.

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds

John Lewis has the Elite 75ts for £79, which is nearly half off their usual rate. We gave the buds a score of 87 when they first came out for their good audio quality, long battery life and small, comfortable design.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.