Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones are only $238 at Newegg

Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the WH-1000XM3 a score of 94 when he reviewed them in 2018. They're comfortable, well-made and feature excellent noise cancelling capabilities. Bluetooth Codec support is similarly excellent with ACC, aptX HD and LDAC all present and accounted for. But best of all, you can get up to 30 hours of music playback from them on a single charge.

That said, they’re not perfect. To start, the touch controls can be finicky. Some people also don't like their sound profile, noting they don't sound great if you like to listen to genres like jazz and classical. One other thing to keep in mind is that Sony is likely to refresh them at some point this year. In March, Anatel, Brazil's version of the FCC, posted images of the M3's successor. Most of the enhancements the M4s look like they'll bring to the table appear to be iterative. That said, if you feel like you would have buyer's remorse, it's likely best to wait. On the other hand, if you don’t care about owning the latest and greatest, these will serve you well for years.