Sony's budget ANC headphones are just $98 at Amazon

Normally priced at $198, these headphones came out just this year and earned a best alternative spot in our buyer’s guide. They do lack a bit of bass, but otherwise have very decent sound quality with good range and clarity that should please most casual listeners. The ANC tech is also very good thanks to Sony’s dual-noise sensor system that can pick up ambient noise and automatically adjust the level of cancellation to your environment. There’s even an ambient-sound option if you need to hear what’s going on around you.

They’re practical for long plane rides or study sessions, with battery life that takes you an incredible 35 hours between charges. Better still, they come with quick-charging tech that can give you an hour of extra listening time for every ten minutes of charge. If you can’t afford Sony’s premium $350 WH-1000XM4 headphones (or even the last-gen WH-1000XM3’s that are frequently on sale), the WH-CH710N is a great budget option — especially at $98.