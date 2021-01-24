Sony may resurrect the Xperia Compact line for small phone fans

Did you see the iPhone 12 mini and wish there were an Android equivalent to that small-yet-mighty design? You might get your wish. Well-known tipster OnLeaks has shared what he says are images and early details of the Xperia Compact, Sony’s revival of a small phone line it dropped after 2018’s XZ2 Compact. The device would have slightly larger dimensions than its Apple rival, but its 5.5-inch screen and overall diminutive body could make it appealing next to the behemoths that define the current Android landscape.

It’s not certain what processor the Xperia Compact would use, but Sony would find room for dual rear cameras (one of them 13MP), an 8MP selfie cam in a notch and, yes, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like many Sony phones, you’d find a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. This probably won’t make you regret your Xperia 1 II purchase, then, but there also wouldn’t be any glaring compromises relative to the size.