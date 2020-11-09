Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For small phone fans only

And I’ll be honest: “too little” was a big concern for me going into this review. When I tried the iPhone SE earlier this year, I found its 4.7-inch screen tough to adjust to after years of reviewing huge smartphones. Typing in particular was a pain at first, since I had to relearn how to type on such a small screen. Thankfully, none of that was true with the 12 mini. There’s a learning curve, sure, but nothing outrageous.

As a small-phone convert, I can't overstate how much I like the iPhone 12 mini — it strikes a good balance between size and performance. But I can’t pretend it doesn’t have its issues, the biggest of which you probably saw coming. In short, the iPhone 12 mini’s battery life is adequate at best, and that’s being pretty generous. It is absolutely the kind of phone you’ll have to charge every night, if not sooner.

I said earlier that I spend nearly all my time at home, but not everyone can do that. Maybe you’re an essential worker who still has to go to work every day. Maybe you live somewhere where you feel safe spending lots of time outside your home. Or maybe sometimes you have to travel somewhere.

That was me recently, and I spent most of that travel day wondering whether the phone would last til the evening. Sure enough, on my first day of using the 12 mini as my daily driver, I pulled it off the charger at 8AM and it was on its last legs by 4PM. Mind you, iOS reported about seven hours of screen-on time, but I wasn’t doing anything crazy like watching videos or playing games; it was all doom-scrolling in Safari and on Twitter, with some Spotify music and podcasts to keep me sane.