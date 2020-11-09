Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For small phone fans only

The tech industry is obsessed with size, and it's easy to see why. "Bigger" is often used as shorthand for "better," and if you need proof just look at phones. They haven't just become faster and more capable; they've also become enormous. That's not to say good small phones are impossible to find — Google’s standard-issue Pixels are pretty great, and Sony made a beautifully tiny Xperia a few years ago — but they're not nearly as common as they once were. Now, with the iPhone 12 mini, Apple is mounting a small-smartphone comeback.
Between its refreshed design, A14 Bionic chipset, 5G support and camera setup, the mini is mostly the same as the iPhone 12, except it’s more compact and costs $100 less. At a time where we’re spending more time at home surrounded by big screens, and people are more sensitive to price, a small but powerful iPhone could be just the ticket. After living with one for a week, though, I'm torn. Though I love the iPhone 12 mini, I would never buy one for myself, and wouldn't recommend it to most people.