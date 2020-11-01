Sony's disc-based PlayStation 5 falls back to $449

Sponsored Links

The Pulse 3D Wireless headset is also discounted — down to an all-time low.

Sony PlayStation 5
Sarah Fielding
If you've still been hemming and hawing about whether Sony's PlayStation 5 is worth dropping half a grand for, you're in luck. One of the best gaming consoles on the market is having a nice sale to start your week off right. Right now, Sony's PS5 disc model is down to $449 from $500 — a solid 10 percent discount. Sure, it's not a massive chunk of change, but $50 can buy you a game or two or even an extra controller.

Sony's PS5 was a solid choice when it first came out in 2020 (we gave it an 87 at the time) and has seen active improvements in the few years since. Most recently, a software beta update has added more accessibility options, like the ability to use a second controller for assistance in games. It also doubled M.2 SSD limits from 4TB to 8TB and added Dolby Atmos support to increase the number of devices you can play sound through.

Whether you go for the console or have one already, you can take advantage of some accessories also being on sale. The DualSense Wireless Controller is down to $49 in almost every color, from classic White to Galactic Purple. Sony's PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is even at an all-time low price in its Gray Camouflage model, down to $70 from $100. All in all, this is a very good time to hop fully on the PS5 train.

