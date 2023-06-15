Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones are $50 off

Sony has once again discounted a number of its wireless headphones and earbuds, including a few models we've recommended in past reviews and buying guides. The flagship WH-1000XM5, for one, is back down to $348. While that isn't an all-time low, it's still $50 off the noise-cancelling pair's typical going rate over the past few months. The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones, and we gave them a review score of 95 last year thanks to their powerful active noise cancellation (ANC), comfy fit, punchy yet customizable sound and roughly 30-hour battery life. Like other Sony headphones, they also come with a handful of useful software features; "Speak-to-Chat," for example, automatically pauses your music when the headphones detect that you're speaking.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $398 Save $50 This is a $50 discount for the top pick in our guide to the best wireless headphones. $348 at Amazon $350 at Walmart

If that's too expensive, the previous-generation WH-1000XM4 remains a solid buy at its current deal price of $278. Again, that's not an all-time low, but it's $70 less than usual. The XM4s are a little bulkier than their successor, with a worse mic for phone calls and slightly boomier sound out of the box. We found their ANC to be worse at muting mid- and treble-range sounds as well, though it's still more effective than most wireless models. Otherwise, the XM4's feature set is mostly the same, plus they can fold up for easier storage. The XM5s also rely on an automatic ANC adjustment system, which some may prefer to avoid. We gave the XM4 a review score of 94 back in 2020.

If you want a set of in-ear headphones, the WF-1000XM4 is down to $198. Though we've seen this deal for much of the last few months, it's $70 off the list price for the top pick in our best wireless earbuds guide. We're still fans of this pair's ANC, sound quality and battery life, but be warned: Several recent leaks suggest that Sony will launch a follow-up model in the near future, so it might be worth waiting. If you're willing to trade wireless charging, a couple hours of battery life and some ANC strength for a smaller and lighter design, the LinkBuds S are also worth a look at $128. They're an honorable mention in our guide, and this deal takes about $30 off their average street price. You can find a full rundown of the sale at Amazon and Sony's online store, among other retailers.

