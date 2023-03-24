Sony's God of War: Ragnarok PS5 bundle is $50 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you've had your eye on the PS5 and God of War: Ragnarok, which just happens to be one of our best PlayStation 5 games for 2023, then this is your chance to get both together at a discount. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle is currently on sale for $510, or $50 less than its usual price. That means you can get the game for only $11, considering the disc version of the console on its own will set you back $499. You can even choose between Amazon and Adorama if you decide to get the bundle, which also includes a DualSense controller in addition to a voucher for the full game.

The PS5 was notoriously hard to find in the previous years, because supply chain constraints during the pandemic made it difficult for Sony to keep up with the demand. Things only started to change last year, when supply chain issues eased up enough for the company to be able to promise that it was going to ramp up production of the console. Back in February, Sony announced that it had sold 7.1 million PS5s from October to December 2022 despite a price hike across several regions in August. That's an 82 percent increase from the same quarter a year before, signifying an end to the the console's availability issues.

There were no real discounts for the PS5 when it was barely available anywhere, and it's only now when Sony has finally caught up that we've started seeing good deals for the console. While we'll likely see more in the coming months, this could be one of the best deals to pop up if you're a God of War fan.

