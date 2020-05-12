Sony's latest soundbar mimics spatial audio with a 3.1 setup

Sony showed it was serious about soundbars back in 2018, when it unveiled the HT-ZF9, the first 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and virtual surround sound technology. The company’s soundbar lineup is now pretty extensive, ranging from entry-level kit to complete set ups with price tags to match. The latest addition, the HT-G700, is a mid-range workhorse that offers Sony’s vertical surround engine tech at a reasonable cost.

According to the company, a combo of front- and upward-firing speakers inside the soundbar and an accompanying wireless subwoofer helps the 3.1 channel device (which can upscale regular stereo audio to 7.1.2) carefully throw sound around the room for an immersive audio experience. Its specs mean it can handle sound however it comes — a dedicated center speaker keeps vocal audio clear, while music, voice and night modes will help optimize sound whatever its context. These features aren’t entirely unique to Sony, of course, but they’re solid additions that not every soundbar offers. It’s also been designed with larger TV screen heights (over 55 inches) in mind, so nothing gets lost.