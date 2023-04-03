Sony’s next pair of budget earbuds will reportedly cost $120 when they arrive this month

Sony’s upcoming WF-C700N earbuds have leaked courtesy of Best Buy. In a listing spotted by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt , the retailer revealed the true wireless buds will go on sale on April 21st for $120. That’s $20 more than the WF-C500 model they’re expected to replace.

According to Android Police , which saw the listing before it was removed by Best Buy, the WF-C700N will offer active noise cancellation, thanks to the inclusion of Sony’s “Noise Sensor Technology.” Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity means the earbuds will also support two simultaneous connections. Additionally, the WF-C700N will carry over a few features from the WF-C500. Expect the inclusion of Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for restoring lost detail in Bluetooth audio and IPX4-certified splash protection.

MySmartPrice

Battery life reportedly comes in at 15 hours total with the included charging case. It’s unclear if that takes ANC use into account. For comparison, you can get up to 20 hours of total playtime from the WF-C500, but then they don’t feature noise cancelation. One thing Best Buy didn’t reveal is what Bluetooth codecs the WF-C700N will come with out of the box. It would be nice to see aptX and LDAC support, but given that the WF-C500 limit you to SBC and AAC, that may be hoping for too much. Provided the listing is accurate, we’ll get clarity on those details soon enough.