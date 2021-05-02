SpaceX SN15
SpaceX SN15 SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship SN15 prototype is the first one to land succesfully

It's still in one piece.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.05.21
@Rjcc

May 5th, 2021
In this article: Starship, news, SN15, Elon Musk, tomorrow, SpaceX
It appears that SpaceX has managed its first successful launch and landing sequence of a Starship prototype, as SN15 took off Wednesday afternoon and returned to the pad in Boca Chica, TX. It landed in one piece and as the official live stream ended there's still a small methane fire at the base, but so far has remained intact.

Elon Musk tweeted "Starship landing nominal" as he prepares for his appearance on Saturday Night Live, and a stream from observers in the area shows that SN15 continues to stand on the pad.

The SN11 vehicle didn't make it back to the ground, while SN10 landed briefly before exploding after landing too hard and crushing its legs. With one successful high-altitude test under its belt, SpaceX has moved much closer to its vision of reusable Starships that fly to the ISS, the Moon, around the Earth and beyond.

