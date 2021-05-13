SpaceX charts a path for Starship's first orbital test flight

Following the successful landing of SN15 , SpaceX now plans to attempt to fly a Starship prototype into orbit. In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) , the company details how it hopes its next test flight will unfold.

According to the document, a Starship craft fitted with a Super Heavy booster will lift from the company’s Boca Chica, Texas launch facility. Approximately three minutes into the flight, the booster stage will separate and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico about 20 miles from shore. The Starship rocket will pass over the Straits of Florida before entering orbit and then returning to Earth and attempting to make a soft ocean landing approximately 62 miles off the northwest coast of Kauai. If all goes according to plan, the entire flight from start to finish should take about 90 minutes to complete.