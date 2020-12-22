Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Gene Blevins / reuters

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

The two minute video focuses on Starship SN8's successful execution of the 'landing flip' maneuver.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. December 9, 2020. Gene Blevins / reuters

Taking a victory lap around the test flight that wrapped up quite a year for SpaceX, the company posted a longer video of its Starship SN8 high-altitude test flight. Its high speed impact and explosion is just a footnote, as this two-minute video marvels at the spectacle of a 12-story-tall vehicle executing a controlled fall and landing flip maneuver.

SpaceX has already rolled its next prototype out of the hangar so we may not have to wait long for a follow-up, but for now this footage will have to suffice.

In this article: SpaceX, Starship, SN8, test flight, Elon Musk, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

'Cyberpunk 2077' patch targets save file limits on PC, crashes on consoles

View
KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

View
SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

View
AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr