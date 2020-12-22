SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

Taking a victory lap around the test flight that wrapped up quite a year for SpaceX, the company posted a longer video of its Starship SN8 high-altitude test flight. Its high speed impact and explosion is just a footnote, as this two-minute video marvels at the spectacle of a 12-story-tall vehicle executing a controlled fall and landing flip maneuver.

SpaceX has already rolled its next prototype out of the hangar so we may not have to wait long for a follow-up, but for now this footage will have to suffice.