SpaceX's next Starship prototype will try a 60,000-foot return flight

SpaceX is nearly done with short-hop Starship test flights. Elon Musk has shared (via TechCrunch) that the company’s SN8 Starship prototype should be finished in “about a week,” and will conduct Starship’s first high-altitude flight. After static fire tests and checkouts, SpaceX will attempt a 60,000-foot return trip with the rocket.

The machine will also have flaps and a nosecone, Musk said. Recent “tin can” prototypes like SN5 and SN6 have had a simulated weight on top instead of a real nosecone, and haven’t had flaps to steer flight.