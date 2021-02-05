Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Caltech

SpaceX will launch a NASA mission to study the history of the universe

You'll have to wait a few years for the SPHEREx blastoff.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NASA SPHEREx mission studying the early universe
Caltech

One of NASA’s more important science missions now has a ride. The agency has awarded SpaceX a contract to launch its SPHEREx astrophysics project. The mission won’t blast off using a Falcon 9 rocket until June 2024 at the earliest, but it promises to be one of the more prestigious missions SpaceX will fly.

SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer) is a two-year mission that should address multiple basic questions. It will create a 3D map of near-infrared light that could provide evidence of the cosmic inflation from the billionths of a second after the Big Bang, not to mention star formation in the earliest galaxies. The mission will also look for water and organic molecules in stellar “nurseries” to determine how they might have seeded the ingredients for life.

The contract comes just months after NASA certified SpaceX for regular astronaut flights. The US government is clearly comfortable with giving the company important projects, including ones that are still years away.

In this article: Astrophysics, SPHEREx, SpaceX, science, space, universe, Big Bang, NASA, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14.5 public beta lets Apple Watch users try the new mask-friendly Face ID

iOS 14.5 public beta lets Apple Watch users try the new mask-friendly Face ID

View
SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

View
Disney+ offers 'Raya and the Last Dragon' pre-orders before its debut

Disney+ offers 'Raya and the Last Dragon' pre-orders before its debut

View
Chrome 88 update patches a zero-day that is being actively exploited

Chrome 88 update patches a zero-day that is being actively exploited

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr