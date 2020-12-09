'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' combines ray tracing and 60FPS in new PS5 mode

When Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PS5, it came with two options: Fidelity and Performance Mode. The former offered ray tracing but kept the experience locked at 30 frames per second. The latter, meanwhile, dropped the ray tracing in favour of 60 frames per second gameplay. Now, developer Insomniac has introduced a third option called Performance RT. It promises to be a ‘best of both worlds’ that combines ray tracing and 60 frames per second fluidity. To achieve this, though, you’ll need to sacrifice some “scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density,” according to a description from the game’s settings.

So which should you go for? That all depends on your preference. Some will always veer toward the best possible visuals. If that’s you, Fidelity Mode is still the way to go. For those that cherish 60 frames per second gameplay, though, the decision will be a little harder. It’s worth experimenting with both to see what you’re happy sacrificing. If you rarely notice the reduced population, Performance RT might be the best option. Otherwise, the original Performance mode could offer a better mixture of fluidity and detail for your eyes. Regardless, we’re just happy that Insomniac is giving players more options. More choices means a higher chance that you’ll land on something that feels just right to you.