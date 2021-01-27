Spin will test scooters with remote parking capabilities this spring

If you live in a city where e-scooter companies are allowed to operate, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon a lone scooter far from its counterparts. These can be an annoyance, especially if they’re clogging up a busy sidewalk. Spin wants to address that problem. The Ford-owned subsidiary is working with a company called Tortoise to deploy a feature called Spin Valet to its next-generation of e-scooters that will allow them to remotely move between locations.

While there’s a machine learning component to Spin’s Valet technology, they’ll be remote operators reparking the scooters with the help of front- and rear-facing cameras. That should hopefully help the company avoid some of the fails Tesla has run into with its Smart Summon feature. Spin Valet will eventually allow you to call an S-200 to your location, either in advance of a trip or as you’re looking for a ride. So say your daily commute involves a 15-minute walk from a metro station to your office, you’ll be able to use the feature to set a scheduled pickup. At some point, Spin also plans to use the technology to automatically move its scooters to a nearby charging hub.