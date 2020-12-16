Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Spotify belatedly extends Alexa podcast control outside the US

Catch up on shows hands-free.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo speaker (2020)
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Americans have had the option of Alexa voice control for podcasts on Spotify since the end of 2019, but the rest of the world has had to sit tight. That creature comfort is finally reaching other parts of the world, though. Spotify has enabled Alexa control for podcasts in 11 more countries, including Canada, the UK, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico and Spain. You can tell your Echo (and many other Alexa devices) to play a favorite show while you finish housecleaning or lounge on the couch.

You’ll need to link your Spotify account, of course. If you listen in Brazil, Mexico, Germany or the UK, you might also want to set Spotify as the default podcast service. From then on, you can ask Alexa to play a given show “on Spotify.”

In some ways, it’s surprising Spotify has taken this long to extend Alexa support. The streaming giant hasn’t been shy about wanting to dominate podcasts, and smart speaker control is an important part of making that happen. That’s clearly not an issue now, at least for a large chunk of Spotify’s audience.

In this article: Spotify, podcasts, Alexa, Voice Assistant, streaming, Software, apps, Amazon, Canada, uk, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Samsung reportedly hasn't given up on the Galaxy Note line

Samsung reportedly hasn't given up on the Galaxy Note line

View
Facebook runs full-page newspaper ads to attack iOS 14 privacy changes

Facebook runs full-page newspaper ads to attack iOS 14 privacy changes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr