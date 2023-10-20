Apple Music, Spotify and other services pull racist music after investigation

Streaming music services had only limited success in purging racist songs from their catalogs. The BBC has discovered through an investigation that Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music were all offering racist and homophobic tracks (via AppleInsider). Most have since removed or hidden the music as of this writing (Deezer was still investigating), but some of the offenses were particularly blatant.
Over 30 artists and bands were linked to hate groups, the BBC said. There were also public Spotify playlists under a genre tied to Nazism. Some albums and songs had titles changed (possibly to evade detection), but not all of them.