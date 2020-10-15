UK opens inquiry into whether music streaming is fair for artists

Even major artists have long claimed that music streaming services pay them a pittance, and the UK government now wants to look into those complaints. The country’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is launching an inquiry (via BBC News) this November to determine the “economic impact” streaming has on artists, labels, and the overall health of the music industry. It could lead to policy shifts that make for “more equitable” systems with better pay.
In addition to pay, the committee will look into the effects of algorithms and curated playlists on listening habits. Politicians will also consider ways they can protect music from “knock-on effects” like piracy.